Mittens, Hats, Scarves Wanted for School Kids in Union County

EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A group of former teachers in Union County is trying to make sure as many people as possible have hats, scarves, and mittens.

Christmas trees come in all shapes and sizes, and one at the Public Library for Union County near Lewisburg is decked out in winter accessories. The hats, scarves, and gloves aren't just for decoration. This mitten tree helps the community.

"It started off with mittens, gloves, and scarves, but now people are donating gently-used toys and new toys, and whatever we can get, even stuffed animals," said Dolores Komlos of Lewisburg, part of the Pennsylvania Association of Retired School Employees.

For the 15th year, the group set up mitten trees in all of Union County's public libraries and schools collecting new and gently-used winter accessories.

As a former teacher, Komlos frequently saw children without gloves and hats.

"We need to help them out. We see the need for it," Komlos said.

"This is great because it's a huge selection of what's needed right now, which is mittens, hats, and scarves," said Cindy Farmer, the director of the Eastern Union County Supplemental Food Program in Lewisburg.

Farmer says the winter accessories will help the people who come through the food bank.

"They definitely come in here when the weather changes and their kids have grown. What they had last year doesn't fit, so they need a new supply," said Farmer.

"When we take them down to the food bank, they're very appreciative. They know that all the items can be used, whether it's for the holiday or afterwards for the winter season," Komlos added.

Donations will be accepted until December 11 at any of the schools or public libraries in Union County.