Man Charged with Attempted Homicide after Gunfire in Monroe County

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man from Monroe County is locked up on attempted homicide charges after apparently firing a gun at another man.
Musa Abdul Bey, 53, of Mount Pocono, is also charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering, and gun charges.
Police say Bey fired a gun when another man came to a home in Stroud Township Tuesday about a recent family dispute.
Police found Bey had numerous burglary convictions in New York State and was not permitted to possess a firearm.
Bey is locked up in Monroe County.
3 comments
lickerblisters
BAD MUSA ABDUL!!! What the hell is a Musa Abdul anyways???
jimbrony
Monroe County sounds like a real nice area. To stay away from. Between Luzerne, Lackawanna, and Monroe it’s like the three circles of hell on earth.
whopperplopper
welcome to the poconos, the arm pit of NEPA.
close the borders around Pa