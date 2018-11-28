Man Charged with Attempted Homicide after Gunfire in Monroe County

Posted 2:22 pm, November 28, 2018, by , Updated at 02:23PM, November 28, 2018

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man from Monroe County is locked up on attempted homicide charges after apparently firing a gun at another man.

Musa Abdul Bey, 53, of Mount Pocono, is also charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering, and gun charges.

Police say Bey fired a gun when another man came to a home in Stroud Township Tuesday about a recent family dispute.

Police found Bey had numerous burglary convictions in New York State and was not permitted to possess a firearm.

Bey is locked up in Monroe County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 comments