For the first time since 2003, Lackawanna Trail is in the state 'A' semifinals. In 2003, the Lions ran into the State Champs from Southern Columbia but they match up well with Juniata Valley.
Lackawanna Trail football preps
-
Lackawanna Trail vs Halifax football
-
Tri-Valley vs Lackawanna Trail football
-
Lackawanna Trail preps
-
Lackawanna Trail Heads To Northern Lehigh To Face Halifax In State Quarterfinals
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #13 11-10-2018
-
-
Lackawanna Trail football
-
High School Football Schedule Week #12 2018
-
Wallenpaupack vs Hollidaysburg football
-
West Catholic vs Dunmore football
-
Dunmore @ Lackawanna Trail
-
-
Southern Columbia vs York Catholic football
-
Montoursville vs Scranton Prep football
-
Falcons Will Finish Out The Undefeated Season In Arizona At The El Toro Bowl