Federal Aid Approved for Counties Devastated by August Flooding

Posted 12:02 am, November 28, 2018, by , Updated at 12:00AM, November 28, 2018

Federal disaster assistance has been made available to parts of Pennsylvania that were affected by flooding this summer.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Tuesday that money is available to help with the cost of cleanup after heavy rainfall led to flash flooding between August 10 and 15, 2018.

The counties eligible to receive assistance are Bradford, Columbia, Lackawanna, Lycoming, Montour, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, and Wyoming.

