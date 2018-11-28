Big Mouth Billy Bass Returns, Talks to Alexa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's back, but it's not your father's Big Mouth Billy Bass.

Thanks to Amazon, Big Mouth Billy Bass is back on the market just in time for Christmas and this time it has an assistant.

Amazon is taking pre-orders of the toy fish now.

The newest feature? It can now connect to Amazon's Alexa.

The fish can respond to Alexa voice commands and dance to the beat of songs from Amazon music.

It even syncs its lips with Alexa's words.

The toy costs $40 and is sold on Amazon.

The original Big Mouth Billy Bass first hit the market in 1999.