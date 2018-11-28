Arrest in Deadly Wilkes-Barre Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- An arrest was made Wednesday afternoon in the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Wilkes-Barre.

Kahzmeek Prater, 18, of Wilkes-Barre, is charged with involuntary manslaughter for the shooting last Friday along North Pennsylvania Avenue.

According to court papers, Prater and the victim, Jacob Shedlock, 18, of Laurel Run, were at Prater's home smoking marijuana. Prater was holding a gun while trying to fix a blunt that started to unravel. The gun went off, hitting Shedlock in the chest.

Court papers show Prater initially told police that someone came to the house while he was in the bathroom. However, Prater later told police that after Shedlock got shot, he ran outside and threw the gun as far as possible.

"I want to say I didn't mean to do all this. It was a big accident," Prater said at his arraignment.

Prater was charged with involuntary manslaughter, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence, and making false reports to police.

He was taken to the Luzerne County jail on $150,000 bail.