Abington Heights and Carbondale scrimmage

Posted 6:34 pm, November 28, 2018, by

Abington Heights, who won the boys 'AAAAA' title last season, joined Carbondale for a basketball scrimmage before the season starts on Dec. 9th.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s