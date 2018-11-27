× Students Painting 12 Days of Christmas in Lehighton Storefronts

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — A splash of color is coming to a community in Carbon County.

The wreath is up at the Lehighton Borough Building, but still, something has been missing here in Carbon County around Christmastime for the last decade.

“When I’m driving through town, it looks a little drab sometimes, especially in the winter months when none of the trees have leaves. It just adds a nice splash of color to the town,” said Isabella Collotty, Lehighton Area High School student.

The Lehighton Parks and Rec Department and Lehighton Area High School art students are bringing back an old holiday tradition this year. It’s been more than 10 years since local storefront windows featured holiday paintings.

“We have this brand-new building and brand-new windows. It was a really cool thing to be asked if we would do it, so we certainly said yes,” said Jerry McAward, Lehighton Outdoor Center.

The theme is 12 Days of Christmas, and each local business participating will have its own day.

“We didn’t know what we were going to get, which day of the 12 Days of Christmas. We were excited, with the seven swans a-swimming because we do white water rafting and kayaking. I think there were some people believing in that,” McAward said.

At Zimmerman’s Dairy, it’s going to be eight maids a-milking.

“We’re going to include cows with little containers of Zimmerman’s at the bottom, so it’s adding a personal touch,” Collotty explained.

Lehighton students who are part of the National Art Honor Society say they were honored to be chosen to take part in such a cherished holiday tradition.

“I thought it was a great opportunity to showcase what we do here for this program and to help out in our community,” said Mikayla Dolsay and Paige Shellhammer.

“It’s something very special. It makes you feel part of the community. It also gives you that Christmas feeling which is a really nice thing to be a part of,” said Lehighton Area art teacher Diane Micheletti.

You can expect all 12 Days of Christmas paintings to be complete within the next few days.