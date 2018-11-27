Shamokin Native Killed in Harrisburg Fire

Posted 7:19 pm, November 27, 2018, by , Updated at 07:16PM, November 27, 2018

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A woman who grew up in Shamokin is among two people killed when their apartment in Harrisburg went up in flames.

The fire chief there says their deaths could have been prevented.

Julene Jarosky graduated from Shamokin Area High School back in 1997.

Authorities say she and her boyfriend, Ryan Hoffman, died after their condo caught fire on Sunday.

Friends tell Newswatch 16 Jarosky had just visited Shamokin over the weekend to celebrate a friend's birthday.

"I think most people are just in shock. Some people are just finding out now and asking questions. How can you get used to that?" Erik Anderson of Shamokin said.

The Harrisburg fire chief said the fire started in the couple's living room.

The chief says the couple's lives may have been saved if their building had a sprinkler system, which it doesn't have because current state code does not require it.

A city ordinance dating back to the 1980s mandated buildings over 75 feet high have sprinklers, but this complex is under that height requirement.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s