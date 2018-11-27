North Scranton Residents Hear Options on How to Replace Green Ridge Street Bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A bridge that sits on a major artery in Scranton is expected to be replaced by PennDOT in the next few years.

That could mean closures, detours, and traffic backups at the Green Ridge Street Bridge.

For anyone who has driven along that part of Green Ridge Street in north Scranton, you know it tends to get a bit busy throughout the day.

“Rush hour it's busy. In the morning when school is in it's busy,” said a woman who would only give her first name as Jean.

Now, PennDOT is planning to replace the bridge that runs over the Lackawanna River, located just down from North Main Avenue and above the Green Ridge Shopping Plaza.

People using that bridge say it definitely needs to go.

“Because it looks very dilapidated. It's been there forever, but I don't know if it's strong or not. That's my question,” said Gerald Galinus.

In the auditorium at The Theater at North, the engineering firm contracted by PennDOT held an informational meeting to discuss three options to replace the bridge.

The first option is a half-width construction plan, which would put the bridge down to one lane. The second option is to build a temporary bridge. The third is constructing a permanent bridge that would be slid into place.

In that last option, the bridge would be completely closed for about a month and traffic would be detoured.

The firm is looking to see which one the community prefers the most.

“What we're looking for tonight is feedback from the residents, people who are actually going to be using the bridge,” said Robert Bochicchio with Greenman-Pedersen, Inc.

The engineering firm expects to have final construction plans in place by the end of 2021 and says actual construction work will start in 2022.

Many at the meeting are members of the North Scranton Neighborhood Association. Some have already gotten a feel for what they think will work.

“I think that the temporary bridge would be the best just for safety reasons, for first responders to get where they have to go, and just to not have a traffic jam everywhere in north Scranton,” said Kathy Quinn.

The engineering firm says it will most likely hold another meeting for residents and businesses once a final option has been picked.