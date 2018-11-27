News Conference Set Announcing Lawsuit Against Scranton Priest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The child sex abuse scandal in the Roman Catholic Church is apparently headed to another round in court.

A news conference is set for 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel on Jefferson Avenue in Scranton. The Catholic church is apparently going to be hit with a lawsuit.

An advisory from a group of attornies says it will file a civil suit on behalf of someone allegedly abused by a priest.

The priest was named in the grand jury report released by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

The lawsuit targets that now-former priest, plus former and current bishops.

The lawyers involved have done this before. They've sued the Bishop of the Allentown Diocese, plus a former bishop and a former priest.

The plaintiff said he was sexually molested when he was 10 years old.