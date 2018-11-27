× Moen to Close Pine Grove Facility

PINE GROVE, Pa. — A plant that’s been producing sinks for 50 years in Schuylkill County announced it will be closing next year.

That comes just after the place celebrated its 50th anniversary.

“It’s a business decision,” said an employee at the Moen Manufacturing plant in Pine Grove when asked about the closing of the business.

Moen has been forming stainless steel sinks at this plant in Schuylkill County since 1968. About 600 sinks are produced there every day, but the plant manager confirmed to Newswatch that production will come to an end in the spring.

We were at the plant in September doing a story on the business celebrating 50 years of service. Workers then were excited for the future.

“When I started here, I did not think this place would go this long and when we were here for the 25th reunion, a lot of people said I do not think you’ll see a 50-year reunion, and it’s been here for 50 years,” Austin Frank said in September.

The closure of Moen will affect about 50 employees at the plant in Pine Grove.