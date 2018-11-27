Lycoming County SPCA Hoping for Community Generosity on Giving Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- After Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, it's now Giving Tuesday.

The Lycoming County SPCA is one of hundreds of organizations that depend on the community's financial support to stay afloat.

By 10:30 a.m., the SPCA says it had received $3,500 in donations. By 4 p.m., the donations passed $5,000.

The organization's goal is to reach $17,000.

"It really is that additional funding for the care of our animals. We have over 239 animals in our shelter right now, and as any animal lover or any animal caregiver would know, it's expensive for one, so think about 239," said SPCA employee Christa Watson.

Of course, you can still donate after Giving Tuesday ends. If you would like to make a donation, go to LycomingSPCA.org/giving-Tuesday.