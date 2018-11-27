× Local Innovator for People with Disabilities has Died

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — An advocate for people with disabilities in our area has died.

Mark Smith died Sunday at age 47.

Smith was the General Manager for Public Relations and Consumer Research for Pride Mobility Products in Exeter.

Smith was born with cerebral palsy and was a leading advocate for people with disabilities in the region.

He also was the author of four books on living with disabilities and how technology helps people like him integrate.

Smith made news last spring when American Airlines removed him from a flight from the west coast without explanation. He believed it was because of his disability.

Quantum Rehab and Pride Mobility issued a statement saying: