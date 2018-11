Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A french-fry-filled event is helping out students in Scranton.

The Mueller family, which owns several McDonald's restaurants handed a check to Allied Services dePaul School for more than $11,000 on Monday.

The school helps students with dyslexia.

The restaurants sold 46,000 large fries last month to raise the money.

Organizers say that's more than double than last year's total.