A Look At Kathleen Kane Case

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. – Disgraced former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane is likely headed to prison after her latest appeal was rejected by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Kane, a Scranton native, was once a rising star who worked as an assistant district attorney in Lackawanna County.

In 2012, she made history by becoming the first female and Democrat elected to be state attorney general.

Kane promised change, bringing criminal charges against former Pennsylvania Turnpike officials for fraud, and launching a sex abuse hotline.

In 2013, she made headlines when she refused to defend the state’s gay marriage prohibition.

In 2014, a grand jury investigation began and in 2015, came a stunning announcement: recommending criminal charges against Kane for leaking details of a grand jury investigation and then lying about it.

That same year, the Montgomery County district attorney charged Kane.

Kane said she was innocent.

Her law license was suspended a month later.

“I don’t think it’s any secret that I am not a good politician. I don’t like politics, I despise it. And I don’t believe I am good at politics,” she said in 2016.

Then came the trial in August of 2016. One week after it started, Kane was convicted of all counts. She resigned the next day.

“I want to say to Pennsylvanians, I have been truly honored to serve them. Somebody has told me that your future is always brighter than your past,” she said in 2016.

A few months after her conviction, Kane was sentenced to 10 to 23 months behind bars.

She remained free on bail as she appealed her case, first to the state superior court and then the state Supreme Court.

Kathleen Kane did not want to comment to Newswatch 16.

There may still be more options for her to appeal, but those will have to be done behind bars.