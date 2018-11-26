Tobyhanna Army Depot Opens New Facility, Hiring More Workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A multi-million-dollar modernization project at one of our area's largest employers was unveiled during a grand opening ceremony on Monday.

Tobyhanna Army Depot's new electronics maintenance enclosure is home to hundreds of employees. This makeover will allow for about 200 more full-time jobs.

It's bigger, brighter, and more high-tech inside the depot's new electronics maintenance enclosure. Cheryl Bachart has been an electronics mechanic here for 18 years.

"It's really efficient. What an update from the old room," Bachart said.

The 30,000-square-foot facility is part of a multi-million-dollar renovation project. This phase cost $52 million and took about three years to complete.

"It's a lot of quality-of-work environment improvements, new lighting, new HVAC system, new flooring. It provides the workers with a better place to work as well as makes us a world class facility," said Peter Moore, project manager.

Depot Commander Col. Nathan Swartz says these upgrades give workers the space, test equipment, and tools to increase readiness across the Department of Defense.

"This is a once in a lifetime, once in the world unique place for C4ISR readiness. There is not another place in the world that can do what we do here," Swartz said.

Right now, hundreds of employees work in the new enclosure, but the added space will allow for hundreds more.

"Hiring is ongoing. I mentioned in my comments we are hiring about 200 people right now just to take on the greater workload to support Army readiness," said Maj. Gen. Randy Taylor, US Army Communications-Electronics Command.

Tobyhanna Army Depot is looking to fill those 200 jobs before the end of December. To see the listings and apply, click here.