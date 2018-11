Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- The death of an 18 year old in Wilkes-Barre has been ruled a homicide.

An autopsy done on Monday on Jacob Shedlock revealed he was shot in the chest Friday night on North Pennsylvania Avenue.

Shedlock died at the hospital.

Police have not said what led to the shooting, or if any arrests have been made here in Wilkes Barre.