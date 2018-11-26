Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include showing dead deer on the news, Walmart's policy banning Toys for Tots bins inside stores, and college football preempting the news.
Talkback 16: Deer Hunting, Toys for Tots, College Football
-
Talkback 16: Toys for Tots Bins, Pay Raise for State Lawmakers
-
Talkback 16: Rain, Rain, Go Away
-
Talkback 16: Rainy Weekend, News vs. Football
-
Talkback 16: Car Explosion, Kavanaugh, Holidays
-
Talkback 16: Card Skimmers, Boring News
-
-
Talkback 16: Hit and Run Sentence, Animal Abusers, Williamsport Regional Airport
-
Talkback 16: Gerry’s Journey, GoFundMe, Positive News
-
Talkback 16: Shawn Christy, Aquarium in Scranton
-
Talkback 16: Rain and Roundabouts
-
Talkback 16: Traffic Alerts, Football Season
-
-
Talkback 16: Kaepernick, School Mold
-
Talkback 16: Veteran Fined, Flood-Damaged Road Closed Again
-
Talkback 16: Rafters Rescued, Flooding, Midnight Football Practice