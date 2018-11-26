Talkback 16: Deer Hunting, Toys for Tots, College Football

Posted 6:21 pm, November 26, 2018, by , Updated at 05:33PM, November 26, 2018

Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include showing dead deer on the news, Walmart's policy banning Toys for Tots bins inside stores, and college football preempting the news.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s