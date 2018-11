Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the fall of 1983, Mike Stevens hiked Camelback Mountain in Monroe County alongside a community icon named Esther Motts, who many knew as "Pocono Pete."

Motts passed away on Friday at 98 years old.

A celebration of her life is planned for this Friday, November 30, at the Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home in Stroudsburg.

We remember "Pocono Pete" in this trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road.