HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane will soon be going to jail.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court refused to hear Kane's appeal on Monday.

The decision means the Scranton native will have to start serving her 10-23 month sentence.

Kane was found guilty of perjury and other charges in Montgomery County Court in 2016.

There's no word when Kane will have to begin serving her sentence.