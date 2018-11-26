Opening Day for Rifle Deer Season

Posted 6:59 am, November 26, 2018, by , Updated at 06:56AM, November 26, 2018

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Firearm season for deer is now open. Thousands across our region will be in the woods Monday, Nov. 26.

The Covington Township Fire Department hosted a special hunters breakfast starting at 4:30 Monday morning.

Rifle deer season opened at 6:33 Monday morning.

According to the game commission, more than 900,000 general hunting licenses have been sold this year.

Opening days tend to draw the biggest crowds of hunters, followed by the first Saturday.

It's a tradition for many.

According to the game commission, the buck harvest has increased each year for the past three years.

Rifle season runs from Nov. 26 to Dec. 8.

For more information from the game commission, click here.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s