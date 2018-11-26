Opening Day for Rifle Deer Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Firearm season for deer is now open. Thousands across our region will be in the woods Monday, Nov. 26.

The Covington Township Fire Department hosted a special hunters breakfast starting at 4:30 Monday morning.

Rifle deer season opened at 6:33 Monday morning.

According to the game commission, more than 900,000 general hunting licenses have been sold this year.

Opening days tend to draw the biggest crowds of hunters, followed by the first Saturday.

Fueling up for opening day of rifle season in Covington Twp @WNEP pic.twitter.com/oMI5jDHpCP — Sarah Buynovsky WNEP (@SarahBuynovsky) November 26, 2018

It's a tradition for many.

According to the game commission, the buck harvest has increased each year for the past three years.

Rifle season runs from Nov. 26 to Dec. 8.

For more information from the game commission, click here.