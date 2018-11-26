Numidia Gets a New General Store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOCUST TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- For 65 years there has been a general store on Route 42 in the village of Numidia. The convenience store once known as Palachick's was well-known, and people were disappointed when it closed.

"Oh my word, we were sick. The whole family was because of that convenience and being able to come here at just a moment's notice," Randy Long said.

When the Palachick family closed the store in July, business partners Todd Sabo and Scott Horne saw an opportunity.

"We just felt that we'd like to keep it open," Horne said.

Horne and Sabo reopened the store and renamed it Numidia General Store. The store still has hand dipped ice cream and much of the original shelving.

"We tried to keep as much of the original as we could. To keep with the old country feel," Horne said.

Some things about the new store are also different. They now take credit cards.

"We're trying to stay more modern. The younger generation, everybody uses credit cards today," Horne said.

Customers are happy the store is back.

"We really missed not having this open for the last couple of months," Lois Klinger said,

"This is perfect. I said we've been waiting, chomping at the bit for this to open up," Long said.

Numidia General Store is now open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week on Route 42 near Catawissa.