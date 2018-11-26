Neighborhood Evacuated After Gas Leak in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A neighborhood had to be evacuated after a possible gas leak in Scranton.

It happened just before 11 a.m. on Monday on Prospect Avenue.

UGI Utility crews rushed over to the 800 block of Prospect Avenue along with fire and police when someone called 911 about the smell of gas.

They are working right now to find that gas leak and make the situation safe.

The 800 block of Prospect Avenue has been evacuated. Firefighters went door to door asking people to leave their homes or apartments.

They were able to go to an emergency shelter down the street at Goodwill Industries of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The power has been cut off to the block while the utility company tries to pinpoint the source of the leak.

NOW: 800 block of Prospect Avenue in Scranton evacuated for a gas leak. Emergency shelter at Goodwill Industries of NEPA 1 block away. @UGI_Utilities on scene along with @ScrantonPolice & Fire. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/hAEzS3uNQJ — Jim Hamill (@JimHamill) November 26, 2018

No one has been sickened at this point or hurt.

Several people were led from their homes to safer areas.

All after the smell of gas in an apartment building led to this emergency around one hour ago.

"The people inside got out, they've been evacuated. The gas company came up, they started with their meters. They called the fire department and found that the leak is out in the whole block. We don't know exactly where yet but they are working to shut it off on this street," said Assistant Chief Jeff White from the Scranton Fire Department.

Crews are digging up the street and sidewalk trying to gain access to what may be the source of the leak.

Pretty much an entire city block is shut down right and people forced out of their homes.

A church on the corner of Prospect Avenue and Beech Street is also closed.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.