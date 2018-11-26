Montoursville Hoping to Go from District-Great to State-Great

Posted 6:49 pm, November 26, 2018, by

After falling to Scranton Prep in the PIAA "AAA" Quarterfinals, Montoursville Head Football Coach J.C. Keefer discusses how a team takes the next step from best in the district to best in the state.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s