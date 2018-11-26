Miller’s Ale House Opens in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Miller's Ale House near Wilkes-Barre is now open, and as soon as the doors opened, customers started coming in.

"We saw that they were having a grand opening, and we decided to come see how big the TVs were so we could come watch football," Carole Long of Wyoming said.

With all of the TVs and the local sports memorabilia on the walls, it shouldn't take you long to guess that Miller's Ale House is a sports restaurant and bar.

This is the eighth Miller's Ale House location to open in Pennslyvania, and it brought 90 jobs to Wilkes-Barre Township.

"We love to welcome new businesses to the area," Ahmad Ali with the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce said. "I believe this is a great addition because it creates job opportunities for individuals looking to work and it's a great place to come in and enjoy the atmosphere right after a game at the arena."

The restaurant staff said its goal is to support the community it serves.

"We're excited to be here," Miller's Ale House General Manager Megan Hill said. "Excited to be open and excited to get people coming in from the community."

Miller's Ale House is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and from 11 a.m. to midnight on Sundays.