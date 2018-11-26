Chiropractor Charged with Sexual Assault

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The arrest of a prominent chiropractor in Lackawanna County has rattled a neighborhood near Clarks Summit.

John Stevens, 51, is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and indecent assault after a female patient reported that he became sexually aggressive with her.

Police say the victim was there for back pain, but Stevens took advantage of her.

Stevens turned himself in to police on Monday. He owns Stevens Chiropratic in South Abington Township near Clarks Summit.

Investigators say he took the victim's phone away from her before he exposed and fondled himself. He then started inappropriately touching her. The victim also told police that Stevens said she wasn't allowed to leave until she gave him a massage.

People who live in the area are outraged.

"You can't say that to people and take advantage of a woman in your doctor's office! It's shocking," said Jim Sleyo of Clarks Summit.

Stevens is free on $50,000 unsecured bail. Investigators have notified the Bureau of Professional Licensing to decide whether to suspend Stevens' license.

