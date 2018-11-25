Pop-up Shops Open for Holiday Shopping Season in Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Some businesses are setting up shop in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

The second annual Midtown Holiday Pop-up Shops opened this weekend along South Main Street.

The shops are a few blocks from Public Square and feature more than 10 businesses. They will be open every weekend from now until December 23.

Other business owners in the area say the pop-up shops help the downtown economy.

"It has helped greatly. Pretty much, it has replaced Black Friday for us. Black Friday was a little slower, but Small Business Saturday, the support we get, and the pop-ups really help because it brings people over in this area because we're a little off the beaten track," said Joanne Zarick of Bee Hive Gift Shop.

Vendors include:

Buka

Scent-Sations

3girlsoils

JAMS Art Studio

Boote Photography Studio

The Bearded Ladies & Co.

Whipped Sweet Shoppe

MCR Design Group

Counterpart Kombucha

Osterhout Free Library