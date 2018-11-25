Home for the Holidays Celebration in Dunmore

Posted 11:39 pm, November 25, 2018, by

DUNMORE, Pa. -- Santa made his way to Lackawanna County on Sunday for the Home for the Holidays in Bucktown event in Dunmore.

The event also featured carriage rides, a petting zoo, music, food vendors and carolers.

"The weather is on our side, which is great. It's nice to see the amount of people that are here. The local vendors encourage people to get outside. People get to see that and it's good for the community and good for everyone," said Joseph Cecci of Dunmore.

There was also a parade and a tree lighting at the event in Dunmore.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

