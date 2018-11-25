Former Mountain Manor Resort Burns in the Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Flames destroyed a former resort in the Poconos Sunday night.

Crews were called to the former Mountain Manor Inn near Marshalls Creek just before 7 p.m.

The Marshalls Creek fire chief tells Newswatch 16 he was responding to a crash when he noticed smoke coming from the former resort, which is located just up the road from the fire station along Marshalls Creek Road.

The chief says the building has been vacant for more than 10 years, and no utilities are connected to it.

A state police fire marshal will look for the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.