Cavaliers Happy to Move on to State Semifinals

The No. 3 Scranton Prep football team beat Montoursville 45-7 on Saturday to advance to the PIAA "AAA" Semifinals. The Cavaliers will play Middletown Friday Night at 7:00 PM in Bethlehem.

