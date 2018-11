Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- There's a unique way to view the light display at Nay Aug Park this holiday season.

People can take horse-drawn carriage rides through the holiday light display in the park.

The cost is $10 a person, with part of the proceeds going to the Scranton Municipal Recreation Authority for park improvements, maintenance, and upkeep.

The light display is up until December 23 in Scranton.