Buying Local in Scranton

Posted 11:36 pm, November 25, 2018, by , Updated at 10:11PM, November 25, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The holiday shopping season is in full swing, and some people in Lackawanna County decided to shop local.

The annual Buy Local Holiday Market was held inside the Scranton Cultural Center Sunday.

The market featured over 100 vendors selling everything from food to fine art.

Shoppers we spoke to said it's important to support local businesses.

"I think it's really important for everyone to support their local businesses. You're supporting your neighbor, cousin, or family member. It is imperative to really help all small businesses," said Amy Bezek of Edwardsville.

This was the seventh year for the event in Scranton.

