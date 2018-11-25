Arts and Culture Tour in Schuylkill County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- People in Schuylkill County are gearing up for the holidays.

Newswatch 16 stopped by Mud & Maker on South Centre Street in Pottsville on Sunday. It is one of several stops on the Celebrate Schuylkill Arts & Cultural Tour going on through December 23.

The tour highlights artists and historic sites throughout Schuylkill County.

Artists involved in the tour hope it will add to their holiday business.

"By highlighting these small businesses, we give them a chance to be featured instead of going to Walmart or Target or the big box stores. You're supporting that local family and their employees there. Your dollar goes so much further by supporting them and the art work that they do," said Rebecca Derbes, Mud & Maker.

The tour was put together by the Schuylkill County Visitor's Bureau

