Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A dinner held in Lackawanna County was dubbed the "Wurst Dinner Ever" but it's not what you think.

The meat-centered meal featured all kinds of bratwurst, kielbasa and hot dogs at the Daleville United Methodist Church.

It was all to help out Covington Township's Fire Chief, Clyde Jones, as he battles bladder cancer.

Organizers say a few hundred people stopped by the dinner on Saturday in Lackawanna County.