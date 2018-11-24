× Victim of Unresolved Snyder County Hit and Run Dies

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — A woman left seriously injured after a 2015 hit and run has died.

Katherine Blann was struck along South Market Street in Selinsgrove in June of 2015.

According to police, Blann had dinner at Bot’s Tavern and when leaving she was struck by a vehicle.

Blann passed away in Turkey earlier this week.

Family members say Blann had liver cancer and an autoimmune disease as well as still suffering from injuries sustained in the hit and run.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe page to bring Blann’s body back to the United States.

No one was ever charged for the 2015 hit and run that left Blann seriously injured in Snyder County.