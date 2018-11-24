Valley View vs Imhotep Charter football

Posted 6:44 pm, November 24, 2018, by

After falling to powerful Imhotep Charter 41-0 last season, Valley View played a better game but still fell to the Panthers 37-9 in the state 'AAAA' Quarterfinals.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

