Police Investigating Deadly Shooting of Teenager in Wilkes-Barre

Posted 3:49 pm, November 24, 2018, by , Updated at 03:50PM, November 24, 2018

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A teenager was shot Friday night in Luzerne County.

According to police, they responded to a call along North Pennsylvania Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

Police say they found the 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso.

The victim was treated at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital but later died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilkes-Barre police.

No word on if there are any suspects in the deadly shooting in Luzerne County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s