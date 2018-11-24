× Police Investigating Deadly Shooting of Teenager in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A teenager was shot Friday night in Luzerne County.

According to police, they responded to a call along North Pennsylvania Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

Police say they found the 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso.

The victim was treated at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital but later died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilkes-Barre police.

No word on if there are any suspects in the deadly shooting in Luzerne County.