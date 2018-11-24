× Old Forge Transforming into Snow Forge for Holiday Celebration

OLD FORGE, Pa. — Old Forge is slowly transforming in Snow Forge.

65 Christmas trees were dropped off at shops and businesses in the Lackawanna County borough as part of the annual event.

Anyone who donated received a tree.

They were delivered courtesy of a decked out tractor trailer complete with a police escort.

“You see the trucks driving by with the music and stuff and it feels festive. It feels like Christmas already,” said Ramy Gad.

The Snow Forge celebration kicks off next Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Old Forge.