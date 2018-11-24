Old Forge Transforming into Snow Forge for Holiday Celebration

Posted 5:28 pm, November 24, 2018, by

OLD FORGE, Pa. — Old Forge is slowly transforming in Snow Forge.

65 Christmas trees were dropped off at shops and businesses in the Lackawanna County borough as part of the annual event.

Anyone who donated received a tree.

They were delivered courtesy of a decked out tractor trailer complete with a police escort.

“You see the trucks driving by with the music and stuff and it feels festive. It feels like Christmas already,” said Ramy Gad.

The Snow Forge celebration kicks off next Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Old Forge.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s