POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- A fire in Schuylkill County is under investigation.

The alarm came around 11:30 p.m. on Friday in the 800 block of Cressona Road in Pottsville.

One firefighter told Newswatch 16 the home was a ball of flames when they arrived.

The home is a total loss.

No cause yet for that overnight fire in Pottsville.