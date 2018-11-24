× Crash Kills One, Sends Four to the Hospital in Northumberland County

WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One is dead and four others injured after a crash in Northumberland County.

Police say the crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday along Route 205 near Milton.

According to police, a Honda CR-V spun out and went into oncoming traffic where it was hit by a Nissan Murano.

The driver of the Honda, 41-year-old Jeremy Clark of Sunbury, died at the scene.

All four occupants of the Nissan were taken to a nearby hospital for suspected serious injuries.

Troopers say the investigation into the crash is ongoing in Northumberland County.