× Annual Contest is All That and a Bag of Middleswarth Chips

EXETER, Pa. — An all you can eat affair Pennsylvanians can really get behind took place in Luzerne County on Saturday.

About 30 people signed up to see who could eat the most Middleswarth Potato Chips in under five minutes.

Sabatini’s Bottle Shop and Bar in Exeter hosted the contest.

Contestants had their choice between plain or barbecue.

“You give me five minutes to eat all I can, doesn’t matter, it is already a win. It’s a good day,” said Russell Keeler of Kingston.

Turns out, it was a really good day for Keeler.

He won after eating a bag and a half of Middleswarth Chips to become the champ in Luzerne County.