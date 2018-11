× Woman Charged After Toddler Fires Gun at Another Child

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Cops filed charges after a three year old took a shot at another child in Snyder County.

Troopers say the youngster found a loaded gun and fired it near a four-year-old’s face at a home near Penns Creek earlier this month.

Ashley Hodowanes, 27, of Middleburg now faces charges.

Police have not said exactly what she did or what her relationship is to the children.