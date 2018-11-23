Walmart in Taylor Evacuated After Water Valve Problem

Posted 4:34 pm, November 23, 2018, by

TAYLOR, Pa. — A Walmart in Lackawanna County was evacuated Friday afternoon after an exterior water valve was opened.

According to the fire chief in Taylor, the store was evacuated due to water pouring out of the valve.

Shoppers were unable to complete their purchases due to the problem.

Officials say Walmart is making arrangements to have a fire service company to come inspect the problem but will not be reopened until then.

No word on what caused the valve to open at the store in Lackawanna County.

