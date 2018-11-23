Valley View ready for Imhotep

Posted 10:39 pm, November 23, 2018, by

Imhotep Charter ended Valley View's season last year with a 41-0 win in the 'AAA' State Quarterfinals.  Once again, The Cougars get Imhotep in the same round, but the 'Cougs' believe the have the experience to stay with such an explosive team.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s