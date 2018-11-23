Imhotep Charter ended Valley View's season last year with a 41-0 win in the 'AAA' State Quarterfinals. Once again, The Cougars get Imhotep in the same round, but the 'Cougs' believe the have the experience to stay with such an explosive team.
Valley View ready for Imhotep
-
(13-0) Valley View Meets Imhotep Charter In The AAAA State Quarterfinals
-
Valley View Beats Dallas 49-14 to Capture District Title
-
Penn State wrestling Coach Cael Sanderson coming to area
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #13 11-10-2018
-
Berwick ready for Valley View
-
-
Valley View Reacts to Big Win at Berwick
-
Valley View preps for Berwick
-
Scranton Prep football preview for Valley View
-
Valley View football preps
-
Valley View Shuts Out Abington Heights
-
-
This Week on Coaches Corner: Your Booster Stand Food; Central Columbia; Deep Into District 4; You Almost Guessed The Only Upset!
-
This Week on Coaches’ Corner: Play Analysis, North Schuylkill, Montoursville, Loyalsock Twp. & Your Predictions!
-
Scranton Prep vs Valley View girls soccer