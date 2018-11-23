This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Deer Season Advancer & Picking the Kioti K9 Contest Winner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life we'll keep up with an annual tradition by spotlighting deer with the Pennsylvania Game Commission in advance of the Pennsylvania rifle deer season. Plus, we'll stop by a bear check station to see how hunters are making out in our area, and we'll announce the winner of the Kioti K9 giveaway contest. See all that and more, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.