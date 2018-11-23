This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Deer Season Advancer & Picking the Kioti K9 Contest Winner

Posted 9:46 am, November 23, 2018, by

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life we'll keep up with an annual tradition by spotlighting deer with the Pennsylvania Game Commission in advance of the Pennsylvania rifle deer season.  Plus, we'll stop by a bear check station to see how hunters are making out in our area, and we'll announce the winner of the Kioti K9 giveaway contest.  See all that and more, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s