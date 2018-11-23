× New Location for Toys For Tots Donations in Schuylkill County

SAINT CLAIR, Pa. — An annual Toys For Tots fundraiser continued this year at a different location in Schuylkill County.

This is the 11th year John Kuczynski of Zion Grove has collected toys on Black Friday.

After Walmart in Saint Clair asked Toys For Tots volunteers to remove donation boxes from inside the store earlier this week, Kuczynski says the Home Depot store in Saint Clair agreed to let him hold the toy drive in their parking lot.

“We collect January through December then start over. It’s a lot of work but we know it’s making a lot of kids happy at Christmastime,” Kuczynski said.

He also holds a dart tournament each December, the proceeds of which also go to Toys For Tots. Click here to request more information on how to get involved or donate a toy or money.

Johnny K’s Toys for Tots

c/o John Kuczynski

800 Green Mountain Road

Zion Grove, PA, 17985