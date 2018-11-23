D4 Champ Montoursville meets Scranton Prep from District 2 in the State 'AAA' Quarterfinals. Warriors Coach J.C. Keefer talks about Prep's consistency and balance.
Montoursville on Scranton Prep
-
Montoursville football
-
Montoursville Warriors Enjoy Practicing on Thanksgiving
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #13 11-10-2018
-
High School Football Schedule Week #12 2018
-
Super 16: 2018 Football Countdown Rankings
-
-
William Mirams NDES golfer win States
-
Scranton Prep vs Lakeland football
-
Scranton Prep and Lakeland preview
-
Scranton Prep beats GAR 42-7 in District Playoffs
-
Scranton Prep Tops North Pocono 41-14
-
-
Scranton Prep Rolls to 44-12 Win Over Lakeland
-
Western Wayne @ Scranton Prep
-
Scranton Prep Rebounds with 46-7 Win Over West Scranton