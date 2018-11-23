Montoursville on Scranton Prep

Posted 10:38 pm, November 23, 2018, by

D4 Champ Montoursville meets Scranton Prep from District 2 in the State 'AAA' Quarterfinals.  Warriors Coach J.C. Keefer talks about Prep's consistency and balance.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s