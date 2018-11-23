× Holiday Train Travels Through Lackawanna County

MOSCOW, Pa. — People in Lackawanna County braved the cold for a chance to see the big man in red — the Santa Train is a post-Thanksgiving tradition for many families.

When the Santa train pulled into Moscow, it could have been mistaken for the North Pole.

The trip from the Steamtown National Historic Site in Scranton was toasty but layers were required for the stop to see St. Nick.

“The Holiday Train is just another way to get the trains out and spread the love of steam and rail history with the public,” said volunteer Alyssa Sue Burrows.

Burrows had the perfect solution for the freezing temperatures.

“It’s very fun, I have a layer underneath just in case. You have to be prepared. I’m also going to be changing into my Olaf pajamas after this,” Burrows said.

Others were less enthusiastic.

“This morning when it was 9 degrees as I’m driving here, I’m saying, ‘hmm, this is going to be interesting, especially when there’s a code blue out in the county,'” said Edward Kohler, National Railway Historical Society.

But the weather bodes well for the group from the National Railway Historical Society. They were selling hot chocolate as a fundraiser.

“We’re raising funds to restore a Boston and Maine steam locomotive that’s currently at Steamtown,” Kohler said.

Many people huddled inside around space heaters while waited to see the main attraction: Santa Claus himself.

“Oh, well, it’s OK, I like the cold. Winter is fun, it’s our favorite,” said Alex Fleming from Baltimore, Maryland.

A little cold didn’t stop people from enjoying the Santa Train. In fact, one family here came from three different states.

“The train ride was the key reason why we came here,” said Tim Allen from Steubenville, Ohio. “There are other Christmas train rides around the country, but this one is exactly between Steubenville, Ohio and Boston, Massachusetts. It was the perfect place to meet.”

Allen says having his whole family together to kick off the holiday season provided all the warmth he needed.

“It just feels so good. We don’t see each other enough and it’s wonderful.”

There are a few more opportunities to ride the Santa Train this weekend.