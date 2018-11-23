× Getting Ready for Christmas in the Park in Palmerton

PALMERTON, Pa. — Mini Christmas trees are starting to pop up at a park in Carbon County.

For the last six years, schools, churches, businesses, and community members have given a donation and return received a tree to decorate as part of the “Christmas in the Park” display.

It’s all part of a holiday event to bring the community together.

You can see a few dozen trees have already been decorated. Plenty more will be finished over the next few weeks.

The Palmerton holiday lights committee will hold its annual “Christmas in the Park” on December 1.